Oregon National Guard to Start Second Hospital Relief Mission
Event in video: Planning and Guard Members receiving orders for the hospital relief mission.
Date: Jan. 11 & 12, 2022
Location: Anderson Readiness Center, Salem, Ore.
Journalist: U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs
SALEM, Ore. - Governor Kate Brown ordered an increase to the second hospital relief mission of up to 1,200 Guard Members today. This new activation of the Oregon National Guard increased from 500 to over 1,200 in 40 hospitals across the state. During this deployment, the National Guard members will provide much-needed support for understaffed hospitals, which will begin no later than Jan. 18.
These soldiers and airmen will serve in non-clinical support roles as material handlers, equipment runners, in addition to COVID testing support, laundry, custodial services, and other necessary tasks to ensure hospital operations during this critical time. The mission's planning is ongoing, with guard members placed on orders and assigned to hospitals.
This activation follows a prior deployment of over 1500 Oregon National Guard Soldiers and airmen that provided the same non-clinical support rolls in Oregon hospitals from August of 2021 to December 2021.
The Oregon National Guard comprises over 8,000 citizen Soldiers/Airmen dedicated to serving the communities they live in and maintaining the ability to serve the nation in times of war. The organization has the motto "always ready, always there" and is the largest part-time employer in the state. Its members, on average, serve one weekend a month with an additional two-week period a year while maintaining civilian employment.
