210324-N-MM501-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2021) - Sailors and Marines are getting a chance to integrate and expand their combined skillsets through an ongoing liaison exchange program aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Lance Cpl. Penn Vo discusses his role at III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 7th Fleet. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific.