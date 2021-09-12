Airborne Sled Field Test extended with no captions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Andrew Allen, paratrooper with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, tests an experimental Airborne Sled to efficiently recover and move his combat equipment and used parachute to the assembly area on Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, December 9, 2021. The Airborne Sled is a project developed by SPARwerx, the brigade’s digital technology innovation cell that crowdsources innovators from across the brigade to develop internal technologies, systems, and concepts to maximize the welfare, safety and efficiency of Arctic paratroopers.