Sgt. Andrew Allen, paratrooper with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, tests an experimental Airborne Sled to efficiently recover and move his combat equipment and used parachute to the assembly area on Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, December 9, 2021. The Airborne Sled is a project developed by SPARwerx, the brigade’s digital technology innovation cell that crowdsources innovators from across the brigade to develop internal technologies, systems, and concepts to maximize the welfare, safety and efficiency of Arctic paratroopers.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828264
|VIRIN:
|211209-A-XI247-931
|Filename:
|DOD_108764032
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airborne Sled Field Test extended with no captions, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
