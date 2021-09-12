Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Sled Field Test

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Andrew Allen, paratrooper with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, tests an experimental Airborne Sled to efficiently recover and move his combat equipment and used parachute to the assembly area on Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, December 9, 2021. The Airborne Sled is a project developed by SPARwerx, the brigade’s digital technology innovation cell that crowdsources innovators from across the brigade to develop internal technologies, systems, and concepts to maximize the welfare, safety and efficiency of Arctic paratroopers.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828263
    VIRIN: 211209-A-XI247-827
    Filename: DOD_108764031
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Airborne Sled Field Test, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spartans Test Airborne Sled

    Alaska
    Arctic
    paratrooper
    airborne
    4-25
    innovation

