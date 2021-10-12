Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Employers of Soldiers from 1-149th deploying January 2022 flew from Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort to Fort Knox on a Blackhawk on December 10, 2021.



The mission, called Bosslift, is organized by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, to allow bosses to see their Soldiers preparing for mobilization.