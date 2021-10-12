Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees

    KY, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Employers of Soldiers from 1-149th deploying January 2022 flew from Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort to Fort Knox on a Blackhawk on December 10, 2021.

    The mission, called Bosslift, is organized by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, to allow bosses to see their Soldiers preparing for mobilization.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 14:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828256
    VIRIN: 211210-Z-OX664-3007
    Filename: DOD_108763784
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: KY, US

    Length: 00:01:30

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    ESGR
    Deployment
    Bosslift
    KYNG
    1-149th infantry

