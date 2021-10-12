Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees

Employers of Soldiers from 1-149th deploying January 2022 flew from Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort to Fort Knox on a Blackhawk on December 10, 2021.
The mission, called Bosslift, is organized by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, to allow bosses to see their Soldiers preparing for mobilization.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 14:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828256
|VIRIN:
|211210-Z-OX664-3007
|Filename:
|DOD_108763784
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
