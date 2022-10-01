All aboard!!
Marines with Combat Logistics Company-21 and sailors with the Navy Boat Docks conducted deployment/redeployment training at the Navy Boat Docks on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2022. The training allowed landing support Marines to practice loading and unloading vehicles onto a landing craft, mechanized (LCM). The Marines took turns loading an M1123 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle and a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement MK23 on and off the LCM, and concluded with a river training mission around the Neuse River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 15:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828254
|VIRIN:
|220110-M-WT331-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108763739
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Port Operations Deployment/Redeployment Training, by LCpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT