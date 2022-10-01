Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Port Operations Deployment/Redeployment Training

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marines with Combat Logistics Company-21 and sailors with the Navy Boat Docks conducted deployment/redeployment training at the Navy Boat Docks on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2022. The training allowed landing support Marines to practice loading and unloading vehicles onto a landing craft, mechanized (LCM). The Marines took turns loading an M1123 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle and a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement MK23 on and off the LCM, and concluded with a river training mission around the Neuse River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828254
    VIRIN: 220110-M-WT331-1001
    Filename: DOD_108763739
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    This work, Maintenance Port Operations Deployment/Redeployment Training, by LCpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Cherry Point
    Navy Boat Docks
    Landing Support
    CLC-21
    MK23
    M11123

