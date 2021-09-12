Paratroopers from across the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, participated in Operation Toy Drop, Dec. 9, 2021, by executing an airborne operation into Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Paratroopers donated toys to local charities and conducted an airborne operation with Chilean Army jumpmaster, Lt. Col. Alberto Mellea, earning their Chilean jump wings and spreading holiday cheer to their local community. C-130J air crews air crews of the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 provided a ride to the drop zone.
|12.09.2021
|01.12.2022 14:26
|Package
|828251
|211209-A-XI247-060
|DOD_108763697
|00:01:26
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|0
|0
