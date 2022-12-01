Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: MyEVAL Launch, NATO Air Policing, New Mobile Culture Courses

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s Around the Air Force highlights the new MyEval platform that’s replacing the existing VPC platform, the NATO Air Policing mission in the Baltic region and the launch of the Air Force Culture and Language Center’s new courses on Chinese and Russian culture.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828250
    VIRIN: 220112-F-IZ785-510
    Filename: DOD_108763685
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: MyEVAL Launch, NATO Air Policing, New Mobile Culture Courses, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

