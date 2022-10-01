AMO TAB Hoist Rescue

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An Air and Marine Operations (AMO) air crew, partnering with Border Patrol Agents, rescued a female undocumented migrant in distress in the Baboquivari Mountains near Tucson, Arizona, January 10, 2022.



Border Patrol agents encountered the severely dehydrated woman and determined that she was physically unable to continue walking.



The air crew, aboard a H-60 Black Hawk helicopter, performed hoist iterations to rescue the medically distressed female, and to extract the Border Patrol agents off the mountain.



The female was transported to a forward operating base and transferred to medical personnel.



CBP has calculated over 338,000 encounters along the southwest border during the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.