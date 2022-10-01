Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMO TAB Hoist Rescue

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    An Air and Marine Operations (AMO) air crew, partnering with Border Patrol Agents, rescued a female undocumented migrant in distress in the Baboquivari Mountains near Tucson, Arizona, January 10, 2022.

    Border Patrol agents encountered the severely dehydrated woman and determined that she was physically unable to continue walking.

    The air crew, aboard a H-60 Black Hawk helicopter, performed hoist iterations to rescue the medically distressed female, and to extract the Border Patrol agents off the mountain.

    The female was transported to a forward operating base and transferred to medical personnel.

    CBP has calculated over 338,000 encounters along the southwest border during the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.

