    House Committee Hears Testimony on Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Part 2

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Senior Navy officials provide insight into the Navy’s maintenance of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, the investigation to the November 2021 release of fuel from Red Hill facility impacting drinking water, clean-up and remediation efforts, and steps forward during a House Armed Services Committee hearing. Part 2 of 2.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 11:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 828232
    Filename: DOD_108763342
    Length: 01:14:09
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Committee Hears Testimony on Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    NDUSHORHearings

