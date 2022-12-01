Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, A Day On

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Video by Ben Williams 

    Anniston Army Depot

    In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Anniston Army Depot invited Reverend Michael W. Verges to speak on the importance of the day and how we can honor Dr. King.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 11:19
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 

    AMC
    Alabama
    U.S. Army
    Anniston
    TACOM
    Anniston Army Depot

