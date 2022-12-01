Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, A Day On

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Anniston Army Depot invited Reverend Michael W. Verges to speak on the importance of the day and how we can honor Dr. King.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 11:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828225
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-IY796-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108763262
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
