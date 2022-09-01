Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    111th LRS Airman’s paint scheme may adorn Air Force Recruiting stock car

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    111th Attack Wing

    A vehicle maintainer serving with the 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, is a finalist in the recent U.S. Air Force Recruiting contest that challenged Airmen to design an Air Force-themed paint scheme for the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet for the 2022 NASCAR season.

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Copenhaver, a native of Royersford, Pennsylvania who serves as a vehicle maintainer with the 111th LRS, found out his P-51 Mustang design, which incorporates the Hap Arnold wings to celebrate the Air Force's 75-year heritage, made it to the contest finals Jan. 7, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828210
    VIRIN: 220109-Z-QH938-903
    Filename: DOD_108763202
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 111th LRS Airman’s paint scheme may adorn Air Force Recruiting stock car, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    111th LRS Airman&rsquo;s paint scheme may adorn Air Force Recruiting stock car

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    111th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Biddle Air National Guard Base
    Staff Sgt. Kyle Copenhaver 111th Attack Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT