111th LRS Airman’s paint scheme may adorn Air Force Recruiting stock car

A vehicle maintainer serving with the 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, is a finalist in the recent U.S. Air Force Recruiting contest that challenged Airmen to design an Air Force-themed paint scheme for the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet for the 2022 NASCAR season.
Staff Sgt. Kyle Copenhaver, a native of Royersford, Pennsylvania who serves as a vehicle maintainer with the 111th LRS, found out his P-51 Mustang design, which incorporates the Hap Arnold wings to celebrate the Air Force's 75-year heritage, made it to the contest finals Jan. 7, 2022.
|01.09.2022
|01.12.2022 11:48
|B-Roll
|828210
|220109-Z-QH938-903
|DOD_108763202
|00:01:15
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|0
|0
