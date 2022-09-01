111th LRS Airman’s paint scheme may adorn Air Force Recruiting stock car

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A vehicle maintainer serving with the 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, is a finalist in the recent U.S. Air Force Recruiting contest that challenged Airmen to design an Air Force-themed paint scheme for the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet for the 2022 NASCAR season.



Staff Sgt. Kyle Copenhaver, a native of Royersford, Pennsylvania who serves as a vehicle maintainer with the 111th LRS, found out his P-51 Mustang design, which incorporates the Hap Arnold wings to celebrate the Air Force's 75-year heritage, made it to the contest finals Jan. 7, 2022.