Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Press conference by NATO Secretary General following the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (Opening remarks)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    12.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    Press conference by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, following the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council at NATO Headquarters on 12 January 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 09:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828203
    VIRIN: 120122-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108763139
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NRC2201
    SG remarks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT