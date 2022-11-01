Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Year In Review

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Davis 

    II MEF Information Group

    This video production was created to highlight events that II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG) took part in throughout 2021. II MIG coordinates, integrates, and employs information related capabilities to operate effectively across the information battle space. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joshua Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 08:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828177
    VIRIN: 220111-M-EL775-035
    Filename: DOD_108762761
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Year In Review, by Cpl Joshua Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    new year
    year in review
    II MIG

    OPTIONS

