year in review

This video production was created to highlight events that II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG) took part in throughout 2021. II MIG coordinates, integrates, and employs information related capabilities to operate effectively across the information battle space. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joshua Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 08:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828177
|VIRIN:
|220111-M-EL775-035
|Filename:
|DOD_108762761
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
