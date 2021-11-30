DCSA Program Executive Officer Charter Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Program Executive Officer (PEO) balances the risk, cost, schedule, performance, interoperability, sustainability, and affordability of a portfolio of acquisition programs and delivers an integrated suite of mission effective capability to users. Under the supervision of the Component Acquisition Executive and the PEO, Program Managers plan acquisition programs, prepare programs for key decisions, and execute approved acquisition and

product support strategies; and employ a thoughtful, innovative, and disciplined approach to program management. The origins of a PEO can be traced back to 1974, when the United States Army first recognized the need for this capability. The capabilities delivered by the Army’s early PEOs blazed a trail of success that led to the implementation of PEOs across the Department of Defense, ensuring U.S. Forces have the capabilities to maintain our decisive competitive advantage over our strategic competitors.



The Charter Ceremony and Certificate represent the assumption of authority and accountability for the management of a program and for all to bear witness to the leader designated this enormous responsibility.