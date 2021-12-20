Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D17 2021 Holiday Shout Out Video

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Personnel across the 17th Coast Guard District give a holiday shout out to family and friends in this collective video. U.S. Coast Guard video edited by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 19:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 828174
    VIRIN: 211220-G-AE983-091
    Filename: DOD_108762733
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Hometown: KODIAK, AK, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D17 2021 Holiday Shout Out Video, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kodiak
    Juneau
    Holiday Season
    happy holidays
    17th Coast Guard District

