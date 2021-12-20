Personnel across the 17th Coast Guard District give a holiday shout out to family and friends in this collective video. U.S. Coast Guard video edited by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 19:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|828174
|VIRIN:
|211220-G-AE983-091
|Filename:
|DOD_108762733
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Hometown:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, D17 2021 Holiday Shout Out Video, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
