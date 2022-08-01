Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    453rd ICTC Prepared to Deploy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    The 453rd Inland Cargo Transfer Company (Houston, Texas) is preparing to deploy to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    The Inland Cargo Transportation Company is charged with providing cargo transfer facilities at interchanges between air, rail, truck, and water transportation points. Army ICTCs operate like civilian distribution centers. Their mission is to keep Soldiers outfitted with the equipment needed to shape the battlefield.

    The 453rd ICTC has a seasoned command team and eager Soldiers ready to take on their overseas mission.
    SHOW LESS

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 18:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828172
    VIRIN: 220108-A-NV630-725
    Filename: DOD_108762717
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 453rd ICTC Prepared to Deploy, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers 4th ESC 37tth TSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT