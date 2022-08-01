453rd ICTC Prepared to Deploy

The 453rd Inland Cargo Transfer Company (Houston, Texas) is preparing to deploy to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
The Inland Cargo Transportation Company is charged with providing cargo transfer facilities at interchanges between air, rail, truck, and water transportation points. Army ICTCs operate like civilian distribution centers. Their mission is to keep Soldiers outfitted with the equipment needed to shape the battlefield.
The 453rd ICTC has a seasoned command team and eager Soldiers ready to take on their overseas mission.
