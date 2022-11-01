President Biden and Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on Voting Rights

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828163" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

President Biden and Vice President Harris Speak to the American People about the Urgent Need to Pass Legislation to Protect the Constitutional Right to Vote and the Integrity of Our Elections

