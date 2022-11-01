Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force McCoy Medical Sync

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Servicemembers and civilian workers brief current Operation Allies Welcome statistics during a Medical Sync at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 11, 2022. The Task Force commanding general and staff address needs and updates with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention representatives, Behavioral Health contractors and a Wisconsin Department of Health representative. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828161
    VIRIN: 220111-A-IP537-700
    Filename: DOD_108762648
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

