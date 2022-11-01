Servicemembers and civilian workers brief current Operation Allies Welcome statistics during a Medical Sync at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 11, 2022. The Task Force commanding general and staff address needs and updates with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention representatives, Behavioral Health contractors and a Wisconsin Department of Health representative. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828161
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-IP537-700
|Filename:
|DOD_108762648
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Task Force McCoy Medical Sync, by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
