Delaware National Guard Trains as Certified Nursing Assistants in Support of State's COVID Efforts

As medical facilities face a swell in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, the Delaware National Guard is providing some much-needed assistance.



On Wednesday, over 30 Guard members gathered at Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus in Dover to begin their two-week training to become certified nursing assistants to aid medical facilities that are short-handed.



Two other groups commenced CNA courses at DelTech’s Georgetown and Wilmington campuses.



This comes just days after Gov. John Carney announced that Delaware would reenter a state of emergency, due to the winter surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.



As of Wednesday, Delaware was averaging 2,515 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. The state has also surpassed 600 coronavirus hospitalizations, compared to last year’s peak of 474. With those high numbers, Delaware hospitals have become overwhelmed, amid critical staff shortages.



With the surge of cases, Delaware medical facilities, such as Christiana Hospital, have eclipsed their inpatient bed capacity.



Guard members say they are ready to help.



“When I first joined the National Guard, I did not know something like this was possible, but what you prepare for in the National Guard is that you’re prepared for anything,” said 1st Lt. Antwan Miller of Magnolia, who is undergoing the training.



Citizen soldiers and airmen began their CNA training period with an orientation Wednesday, and after daily sessions at DelTech — ending with two days of clinical training — they will be ready to assist doctors and nurses in just two weeks.