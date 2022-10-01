Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Government responds to false allegations targeted at the DoD CTR Program.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Department of Defense's Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR), executed by Defense Threat Reduction Agency, aims to peacefully reduce biological threats around the globe but certain countries try to falsely undermine and discredit the program's efforts to do so. Take a look at the below video to hear how the United States formally responded to the false allegations targeted at the CTR program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828150
    VIRIN: 220110-D-HT311-255
    Filename: DOD_108762489
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Government responds to false allegations targeted at the DoD CTR Program., by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    CTR
    DTRA
    bio threats
    disinformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT