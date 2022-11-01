Get to Know MDARNG Recruiter Sgt. Charles Hellmann

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828146" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Hellmann, a recruiter and retention noncommissioned officer assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion shares his story of what motivates him to serve at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Jan. 11, 2022. Hellmann's area of operation for recruiting is in Kent County, Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)