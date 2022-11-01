Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get to Know MDARNG Recruiter Sgt. Charles Hellmann

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Hellmann, a recruiter and retention noncommissioned officer assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion shares his story of what motivates him to serve at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Jan. 11, 2022. Hellmann's area of operation for recruiting is in Kent County, Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 14:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 828146
    VIRIN: 220111-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108762473
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to Know MDARNG Recruiter Sgt. Charles Hellmann, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler
    Get to Know Your Recruiter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT