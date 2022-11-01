U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Hellmann, a recruiter and retention noncommissioned officer assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion shares his story of what motivates him to serve at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Jan. 11, 2022. Hellmann's area of operation for recruiting is in Kent County, Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 14:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|828146
|VIRIN:
|220111-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108762473
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|REISTERSTOWN, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Get to Know MDARNG Recruiter Sgt. Charles Hellmann, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
