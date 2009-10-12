Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ask ISAF – Dec. 10, Part 1

    AFGHANISTAN

    12.10.2009

    Maj. Gen. Flynn answers questions about the current nature of the insurgency in Afghanistan, handling threats along the border with Pakistan and the challenges and benefits of having multiple countries contributing to the combined operation. Part 1 of 2.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2009
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 11:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 828137
    Filename: DOD_108762335
    Length: 00:07:42
    Location: AF

    Flynn
    Afghanistan
    ISAF
    AFMichael Flynn

