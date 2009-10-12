Ask ISAF – Dec. 10, Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Flynn answers questions about the current nature of the insurgency in Afghanistan, handling threats along the border with Pakistan and the challenges and benefits of having multiple countries contributing to the combined operation. Part 1 of 2.