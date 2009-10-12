Maj. Gen. Flynn answers questions about the current nature of the insurgency in Afghanistan, handling threats along the border with Pakistan and the challenges and benefits of having multiple countries contributing to the combined operation. Part 1 of 2.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2009
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 11:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|828137
|Filename:
|DOD_108762335
|Length:
|00:07:42
|Location:
|AF
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ask ISAF – Dec. 10, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
