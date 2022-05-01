220105-N-UN585-4001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) conduct flight operations with an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, Jan. 5, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 03:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828121
|VIRIN:
|220105-N-UN585-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_108761947
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Ross conducts flight operations, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT