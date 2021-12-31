2021 F-35 year in review

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The F-35 Enterprise continued to forge forward in 2021 to deliver the unmatched capabilities of the most lethal fifth-generation aircraft to warfighters around the world. With more than 750 F-35s operating from 34 bases and ships around the globe and having flown nearly 470,000 cumulative flight hours, the F-35 plays a critical role in the integrated deterrence of the U.S. and our allies. Looking ahead to 2022, the talented workforce of the F-35 Enterprise will continue to develop, deliver, and sustain the F-35's combat ready capabilities required by its customers while driving costs down for taxpayers. Learn more about the F-35's accomplishments in 2021.