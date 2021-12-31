The F-35 Enterprise continued to forge forward in 2021 to deliver the unmatched capabilities of the most lethal fifth-generation aircraft to warfighters around the world. With more than 750 F-35s operating from 34 bases and ships around the globe and having flown nearly 470,000 cumulative flight hours, the F-35 plays a critical role in the integrated deterrence of the U.S. and our allies. Looking ahead to 2022, the talented workforce of the F-35 Enterprise will continue to develop, deliver, and sustain the F-35's combat ready capabilities required by its customers while driving costs down for taxpayers. Learn more about the F-35's accomplishments in 2021.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 20:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828112
|VIRIN:
|211231-D-DP787-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108761751
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 F-35 year in review, by Travis Minyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
