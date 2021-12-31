Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 F-35 year in review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Video by Travis Minyon 

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    The F-35 Enterprise continued to forge forward in 2021 to deliver the unmatched capabilities of the most lethal fifth-generation aircraft to warfighters around the world. With more than 750 F-35s operating from 34 bases and ships around the globe and having flown nearly 470,000 cumulative flight hours, the F-35 plays a critical role in the integrated deterrence of the U.S. and our allies. Looking ahead to 2022, the talented workforce of the F-35 Enterprise will continue to develop, deliver, and sustain the F-35's combat ready capabilities required by its customers while driving costs down for taxpayers. Learn more about the F-35's accomplishments in 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 20:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828112
    VIRIN: 211231-D-DP787-1001
    Filename: DOD_108761751
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 F-35 year in review, by Travis Minyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Year in Review
    F35Unites
    F-35 JPO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT