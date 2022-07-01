I am a Space Warrior: CPL Charles Rhodes, Australian Airforce

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet CPL Charles Rhodes a satellite controller assigned to Company D, 53rd Signal Battalion, Wideband Satellite Operations Center in Hawaii. Rhodes is a member of the Australian Airforce and one of SMDC's international partners stationed alongside Soldiers of the U.S. Army’s Satellite Operations (SATOPS) Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC) as part of the Wideband Global Satellite Communications (WGS) program.



Australia’s contribution to the WGS program sees Australian sailors, soldiers and airmen assigned to stations in Hawaii and Colorado supporting various headquarters and operations centers responsible for the WGS satellite constellation.