Meet CPL Charles Rhodes a satellite controller assigned to Company D, 53rd Signal Battalion, Wideband Satellite Operations Center in Hawaii. Rhodes is a member of the Australian Airforce and one of SMDC's international partners stationed alongside Soldiers of the U.S. Army’s Satellite Operations (SATOPS) Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC) as part of the Wideband Global Satellite Communications (WGS) program.
Australia’s contribution to the WGS program sees Australian sailors, soldiers and airmen assigned to stations in Hawaii and Colorado supporting various headquarters and operations centers responsible for the WGS satellite constellation.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 18:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828106
|VIRIN:
|220107-A-YP620-255
|Filename:
|DOD_108761723
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, I am a Space Warrior: CPL Charles Rhodes, Australian Airforce, by MSG Robert Segin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT