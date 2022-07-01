Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am a Space Warrior: CPL Charles Rhodes, Australian Airforce

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Robert Segin 

    U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade

    Meet CPL Charles Rhodes a satellite controller assigned to Company D, 53rd Signal Battalion, Wideband Satellite Operations Center in Hawaii. Rhodes is a member of the Australian Airforce and one of SMDC's international partners stationed alongside Soldiers of the U.S. Army’s Satellite Operations (SATOPS) Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC) as part of the Wideband Global Satellite Communications (WGS) program.

    Australia’s contribution to the WGS program sees Australian sailors, soldiers and airmen assigned to stations in Hawaii and Colorado supporting various headquarters and operations centers responsible for the WGS satellite constellation.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 18:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828106
    VIRIN: 220107-A-YP620-255
    Filename: DOD_108761723
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: HI, US

    USARPAC
    US Army Hawaii
    Australian Airforce
    WSOC
    Satellite controller
    Satellite Operations

