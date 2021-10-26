Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golden Ray wreck removal completion briefing

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Representatives for the St. Simons Sound Incident Response give remarks and answer questions in front of the final section of the Golden Ray wreck at Mayor's Point Terminal in Brunswick, Ga. The response team completed the largest wreck removal in U.S. history, Oct. 25, 2021, ensuring the safety of personnel and the public while safeguarding the environment and commerce in the port throughout the process. St. Simons Sound Incident Response video.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 16:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 828102
    VIRIN: 211026-G-SF967-291
    Filename: DOD_108761699
    Length: 00:37:08
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 

