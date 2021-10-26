Representatives for the St. Simons Sound Incident Response give remarks and answer questions in front of the final section of the Golden Ray wreck at Mayor's Point Terminal in Brunswick, Ga. The response team completed the largest wreck removal in U.S. history, Oct. 25, 2021, ensuring the safety of personnel and the public while safeguarding the environment and commerce in the port throughout the process. St. Simons Sound Incident Response video.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 16:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|828102
|VIRIN:
|211026-G-SF967-291
|Filename:
|DOD_108761699
|Length:
|00:37:08
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Golden Ray wreck removal completion briefing, by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
