    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    AMC Command Video (Short)

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The U.S. Army Materiel Command develops and delivers materiel readiness solutions to ensure globally dominant land force capabilities. Headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Army Materiel Command is one of four Army Commands. AMC synchronizes and integrates the Army's total capabilities in support of the Chief of Staff of the Army’s priorities and Combatant Command requirements. As the Army’s Lead Materiel Integrator, Army Materiel Command manages the global supply chain, synchronizing logistics and sustainment activities across the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828099
    VIRIN: 220110-A-NF979-018
    Filename: DOD_108761682
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Command Video (Short), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    AMC Command Video Short

