    Naval Medical Team Augments Farmington Hospital

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Video by Spc. Logan Ludwig 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    DENVER – A U.S. Air Force medical response team assigned to the 60th Medical Group based out of Travis Air Force Base, California, provide assistance to the Federico F. Pena Southwest Family Health Center during the COVID response operations in Denver, Jan 9, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Logan Ludwig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828094
    VIRIN: 220109-A-QC081-989
    Filename: DOD_108761575
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: DENVER, CO, US 

