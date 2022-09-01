DENVER – A U.S. Air Force medical response team assigned to the 60th Medical Group based out of Travis Air Force Base, California, provide assistance to the Federico F. Pena Southwest Family Health Center during the COVID response operations in Denver, Jan 9, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Logan Ludwig)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 15:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828094
|VIRIN:
|220109-A-QC081-989
|Filename:
|DOD_108761575
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Team Augments Farmington Hospital, by SPC Logan Ludwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
