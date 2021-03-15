Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineering Week 2021 | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Mars Lander Challenge

    WALLA WALLA, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Video by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District has kept Engineering Week (E-Week) alive through a virtual competition. Inviting schools and community members to participate in this year's virtual competition between February 22 - March 12, 2021.


    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828093
    VIRIN: 210315-A-LQ420-0015
    Filename: DOD_108761563
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: WALLA WALLA, WA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USACE
    Engineering Week
    Walla Walla District

