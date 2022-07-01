Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS Video Connect Testimonial - Option - DaLomba

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Spire Communications 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John DaLomba, solution owner MHS Video Connect, shares reasons why he would recommend providers use MHS Video Connect as a telehealth solution to care for patients.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 14:52
    Category: PSA
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    This work, MHS Video Connect Testimonial - Option - DaLomba, by Spire Communications, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Healthcare

    TAGS

    military health
    telehealth
    Defense Health Agency
    virtual health
    connected health
    MHS Video Connect

