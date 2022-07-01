Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS Video Connect Testimonial - Surgical - Brennan

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Spire Communications 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Brennan, M.D., neurosurgeon, shares how he uses MHS Video Connect as a telehealth solution to discuss surgical options and alternatives with his patients.

