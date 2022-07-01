U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John DaLomba, solution owner MHS Video Connect, talks about the benefits of MHS Video Connect as a telehealth solution from his perspective as an occupational therapist.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 14:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828079
|VIRIN:
|220107-O-TV238-246
|Filename:
|DOD_108761518
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MHS Video Connect Testimonial - Benefits - DaLomba, by Spire Communications, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
