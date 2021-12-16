Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Making Martial Arts Instructors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Austin Gillam 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kishahn Hobley, a Martial Arts Instructor Trainer with 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conducts a Martial Arts Instructor Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29-Dec. 17, 2021. The Marines participated in the MAI course to become instructors where they can train and advance Marines in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Austin Gillam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 14:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828078
    VIRIN: 211215-M-HX884-1001
    Filename: DOD_108761506
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making Martial Arts Instructors, by LCpl Austin Gillam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    Instructor
    MAI
    MCMAP
    Marines
    I MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT