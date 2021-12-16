U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kishahn Hobley, a Martial Arts Instructor Trainer with 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conducts a Martial Arts Instructor Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29-Dec. 17, 2021. The Marines participated in the MAI course to become instructors where they can train and advance Marines in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Austin Gillam)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 14:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828078
|VIRIN:
|211215-M-HX884-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108761506
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Making Martial Arts Instructors, by LCpl Austin Gillam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
