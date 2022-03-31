Army housing survey: what changed since the last survey?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828065" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

One of the big questions Army Housing residents in the Baumholder Military Community ask when the current Army Housing Survey comes around is, "What did you do with my responses from the last survey and what changed?" BMC Deputy Garrison Manager Jae Kim is here is explain exactly what's happened, when, where and why, and details some of what residents said was necessary. You'll be surprised by the results!



OMB CONTROL NUMBER 0704-0553 OMB EXPIRATION DATE 03/31/2022