    Army housing survey: what changed since the last survey?

    GERMANY

    01.10.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    One of the big questions Army Housing residents in the Baumholder Military Community ask when the current Army Housing Survey comes around is, "What did you do with my responses from the last survey and what changed?" BMC Deputy Garrison Manager Jae Kim is here is explain exactly what's happened, when, where and why, and details some of what residents said was necessary. You'll be surprised by the results!

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 04:38
