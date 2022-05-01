Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Naturalization Ceremony

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Twelve U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, are naturalized as U.S. citizens during a ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is granted to a lawful permanent resident after meeting the requirements established by Congress in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Naturalization Ceremony, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

