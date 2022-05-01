Twelve U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, are naturalized as U.S. citizens during a ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is granted to a lawful permanent resident after meeting the requirements established by Congress in the Immigration and Nationality Act.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 00:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828062
|VIRIN:
|220105-N-AW702-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108761078
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Lemonnier Naturalization Ceremony, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
