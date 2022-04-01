ROKAF awards US Service Member Airman of the Year 2021 - Clean

TITLE: ROKAF awards US Service Member Airman of the Year 2021
SUMMARY: The Republic of Korea Air Force chose a US service member to recieve the 2021 ROKAF Airman of the Year award. Lt. Col. David J. Abrahamson currently serves as an Inspector General for the 7th Air Force and is also responsible for organizing the Combined Force Training Exercises the brings “Red Flag” type training between USAF and ROKAF airmen.
CG: LT COL David J. Abrahamson
ROKAF 2021 Airman of the Year
