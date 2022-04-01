ROKAF awards US Service Member Airman of the Year 2021 - Clean

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828059" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

TITLE: ROKAF awards US Service Member Airman of the Year 2021

RUNTIME: 00:59;29

DATE: 2022-01-04

PRODUCER: SSG Christopher Jelle

PRODUCING UNIT: Media Bureau - Korea, Defense Media Activity



SUMMARY: The Republic of Korea Air Force chose a US service member to recieve the 2021 ROKAF Airman of the Year award. Lt. Col. David J. Abrahamson currently serves as an Inspector General for the 7th Air Force and is also responsible for organizing the Combined Force Training Exercises the brings “Red Flag” type training between USAF and ROKAF airmen.



CG: LT COL David J. Abrahamson

ROKAF 2021 Airman of the Year