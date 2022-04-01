Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKAF awards US Service Member Airman of the Year 2021 - Clean

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    TITLE: ROKAF awards US Service Member Airman of the Year 2021
    RUNTIME: 00:59;29
    DATE: 2022-01-04
    PRODUCER: SSG Christopher Jelle
    PRODUCING UNIT: Media Bureau - Korea, Defense Media Activity

    SUMMARY: The Republic of Korea Air Force chose a US service member to recieve the 2021 ROKAF Airman of the Year award. Lt. Col. David J. Abrahamson currently serves as an Inspector General for the 7th Air Force and is also responsible for organizing the Combined Force Training Exercises the brings “Red Flag” type training between USAF and ROKAF airmen.

    CG: LT COL David J. Abrahamson
    ROKAF 2021 Airman of the Year

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 20:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828059
    VIRIN: 220104-A-YC939-639
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108760998
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKAF awards US Service Member Airman of the Year 2021 - Clean, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Partnership

