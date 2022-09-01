Shoulder to Shoulder

Lt. Col. Adam Howland, Task Force Liberty cultural advisory lead, has a personal connection to the guests in Liberty Village because of his extensive time serving in Afghanistan. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 07:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828053
|VIRIN:
|220109-F-RM521-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108760811
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
