    110th Student Flight interviews, 110th Wing- B-roll

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force trainees Kyle Gaines, Hannah Orvis, Jaron Haverdink, and Hailey Zimmerman, assigned to the 110th Student Flight, 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, discuss why they joined the Michigan Air National Guard, Battle Creek, Michigan, Jan. 8, 2022. The Michigan National Guard provides an opportunity for individuals to live in their communities while serving their country and state part-time. This enables Guard members to pursue full-time education, employment and other personal interests or goals.

    Additionally, the National Guard offers benefits to further education. All MING members can be eligible for up to $14,400 in tuition assistance per year through the Michigan National Guard State Tuition Assistance Program, the GI Bill or the GI-Bill Kicker and receive cash bonus incentives up to $30,000 for selected military occupations.

    Individuals looking for more information about how serving in the Michigan Army or Air National Guard can offer great opportunities are encouraged to contact recruiters at: Michigan Army National Guard recruiting, www.miarmyguard.com, 888-906-1636, the Michigan Army National Guard app, or Michigan Air National Guard recruiting, 1-800-432-4296 or Facebook at https://facebook.com/MIANGRecruiting/. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828052
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-LI010-1005
    Filename: DOD_108760776
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 

    This work, 110th Student Flight interviews, 110th Wing- B-roll, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Battle Creek
    Michigan National Guard
    110th Wing

