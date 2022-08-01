Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th Wing prepares Airmen trainees for Air National Guard careers

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force trainees assigned to the 110th Student Flight, 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, learn Air Force and Air National Guard procedures, Battle Creek, Michigan, Jan. 8, 2022. Student Flight is a program designed to educate new members on military customs and courtesies, Air Force rank structure, Air Force core values, the Airman’s Creed, and overall preparation for Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828051
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-LI010-1004
    Filename: DOD_108760742
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 110th Wing prepares Airmen trainees for Air National Guard careers, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Battle Creek
    Michigan National Guard
    110th Wing

