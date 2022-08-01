U.S. Air Force trainees assigned to the 110th Student Flight, 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, learn Air Force and Air National Guard procedures, Battle Creek, Michigan, Jan. 8, 2022. Student Flight is a program designed to educate new members on military customs and courtesies, Air Force rank structure, Air Force core values, the Airman’s Creed, and overall preparation for Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|01.08.2022
|01.09.2022 10:24
|B-Roll
|828051
|220108-Z-LI010-1004
|DOD_108760742
|00:01:33
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|2
|2
This work, 110th Wing prepares Airmen trainees for Air National Guard careers, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
