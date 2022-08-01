110th Wing prepares Airmen trainees for Air National Guard careers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force trainees assigned to the 110th Student Flight, 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, learn Air Force and Air National Guard procedures, Battle Creek, Michigan, Jan. 8, 2022. Student Flight is a program designed to educate new members on military customs and courtesies, Air Force rank structure, Air Force core values, the Airman’s Creed, and overall preparation for Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)