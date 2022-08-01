Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Ready Warrior, Ready Tactical Warrior - Ep. 1

    NE, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jamie Titus 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Col. Mark "Doc" Shirley, State Air Surgeon for the Nebraska Air National Guard, talks about his class "Fit to Fight" in the first episode of the "Tactically Ready Warrior, Ready Tactical Warrior" series. This series will focus on teaching Guardsmen to make better nutritional choices and why eating healthy is important. In this video, he explains his medical background ang gives small changes Guardsmen can make now.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes and Senior Airman Jamie Titus)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 16:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 828042
    VIRIN: 211204-Z-SP306-2001
    Filename: DOD_108760403
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: NE, US

    Nutrition
    Nebraska
    Fit to Fight
    Fitness
    Nebraska Army National Guard
    Nebraska Air National Guard

