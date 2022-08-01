Tactical Ready Warrior, Ready Tactical Warrior - Ep. 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Mark "Doc" Shirley, State Air Surgeon for the Nebraska Air National Guard, talks about his class "Fit to Fight" in the first episode of the "Tactically Ready Warrior, Ready Tactical Warrior" series. This series will focus on teaching Guardsmen to make better nutritional choices and why eating healthy is important. In this video, he explains his medical background ang gives small changes Guardsmen can make now.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes and Senior Airman Jamie Titus)