Tactical Ready Warrior, Ready Tactical Warrior - Ep. 1

Col. Mark "Doc" Shirley, State Air Surgeon for the Nebraska Air National Guard, talks about his class "Fit to Fight" in the first episode of the "Tactically Ready Warrior, Ready Tactical Warrior" series. This series will focus on teaching Guardsmen to make better nutritional choices and why eating healthy is important. In this video, he explains his medical background ang gives small changes Guardsmen can make now.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes and Senior Airman Jamie Titus)
01.08.2022
01.08.2022
|Series
|828042
|211204-Z-SP306-2001
|DOD_108760403
|00:06:28
|NE, US
|3
|3
