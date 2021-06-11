The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, performed their 2021 Homecoming Show over Pensacola Beach, Florida. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 16:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828034
|VIRIN:
|211106-N-TV337-962
|Filename:
|DOD_108760322
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Pensacola Homecoming Show 2021, by PO1 Robert Baldock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
