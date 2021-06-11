Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pensacola Homecoming Show 2021

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Baldock 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, performed their 2021 Homecoming Show over Pensacola Beach, Florida. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 16:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828034
    VIRIN: 211106-N-TV337-962
    Filename: DOD_108760322
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pensacola Homecoming Show 2021, by PO1 Robert Baldock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USMC
    #Aviation
    #USNavy
    #BlueAngels
    #FlyNavy

