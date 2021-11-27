Soldiers with 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion (1BEB), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division deploy and cross a Heavy Assault Scissor Bridge at Camp Ādaži, Ādaži, Latvia, Nov. 27, 2021.
Broll contains footage of the deployment of a Heavy Assault Scissor Bridge and M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles crossing the bridge.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 17:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828031
|VIRIN:
|211123-A-ZT835-094
|Filename:
|DOD_108760271
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1BEB deploys a Heavy Assault Scissor Bridge for river crossing operations during Winter Shield 2021 BROLL, by CPL Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
