    Mike Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New U.S. Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 7, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 20:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828027
    VIRIN: 220107-M-HX572-928
    Filename: DOD_108760191
    Length: 01:04:49
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Graduation, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRD
    Marines
    Recruit Training

