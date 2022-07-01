New U.S. Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 7, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 20:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828027
|VIRIN:
|220107-M-HX572-928
|Filename:
|DOD_108760191
|Length:
|01:04:49
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Graduation, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
