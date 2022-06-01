Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RUTEX 22.1 Coral Crater Adventure Park

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a limited scale raid in order to confirm or deny presence of material/personnel as part of Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 (RUTEX) at Coral Crater Adventure Park, Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2022. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity and complex Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828019
    VIRIN: 220106-M-VM027-389
    Filename: DOD_108760143
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US 
    Hometown: KAPOLEI, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUTEX 22.1 Coral Crater Adventure Park, by LCpl Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    III MEF
    B-Roll
    Dogs of War
    RUTEX
    Coral Crater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT