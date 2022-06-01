U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a limited scale raid in order to confirm or deny presence of material/personnel as part of Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 (RUTEX) at Coral Crater Adventure Park, Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2022. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity and complex Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828019
|VIRIN:
|220106-M-VM027-389
|Filename:
|DOD_108760143
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|KAPOLEI, HI, US
|Hometown:
|KAPOLEI, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RUTEX 22.1 Coral Crater Adventure Park, by LCpl Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT