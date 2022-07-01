Virtual Joint Base daily water Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828018" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 07, 2021) – Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Lt. Cmdr. Marjorie Gruber, commanding officer, Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303, answers questions and updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live daily update broadcast over social media. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (US Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)