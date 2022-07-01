JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 07, 2021) – Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Lt. Cmdr. Marjorie Gruber, commanding officer, Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303, answers questions and updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live daily update broadcast over social media. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (US Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 18:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|828018
|VIRIN:
|220107-M-RM278-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108760142
|Length:
|00:12:30
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual Joint Base daily water Update, by Cpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT