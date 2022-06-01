January Motivational Minute

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827992" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. David Daus, 919th Special Operations Wing chaplain, speaks about resolutions and goals for the new year. His message focuses on the benefits of using a different perspective in the quest to achieve goals in the coming year. The key points in his message are dreaming small, finding contentment, and being faithful. (U.S. Air Force video by Michelle Gigante)