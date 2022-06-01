January Motivational Minute

Lt. Col. David Daus, 919th Special Operations Wing chaplain, speaks about resolutions and goals for the new year. His message focuses on the benefits of using a different perspective in the quest to achieve goals in the coming year. The key points in his message are dreaming small, finding contentment, and being faithful. (U.S. Air Force video by Michelle Gigante)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 14:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827992
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-AL359-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108759959
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|DUKE FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
