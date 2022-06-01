Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January Motivational Minute

    DUKE FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Video by Michelle Gigante 

    919th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. David Daus, 919th Special Operations Wing chaplain, speaks about resolutions and goals for the new year. His message focuses on the benefits of using a different perspective in the quest to achieve goals in the coming year. The key points in his message are dreaming small, finding contentment, and being faithful. (U.S. Air Force video by Michelle Gigante)

    Location: DUKE FIELD, FL, US

    This work, January Motivational Minute, by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    Citizen Air Commandos
    Motivational Minute

