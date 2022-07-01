Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, informs the local community about Health Protection Condition changes, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 7th, 2022. HPCON changes were made due to a spike in local and national COVID-19 cases.. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
This work, WPAFB Health Protection Condition Update (no music), by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
