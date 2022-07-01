Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is Ford Class: Training Department

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) executive officer, and Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Decker, Ford's training officer, discuss the efforts of Ford's training department. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 13:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827982
    VIRIN: 220106-N-ET513-0002
    Filename: DOD_108759883
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    CVN 78
    Ford
    US Navy

