Chief Master Sgt. Chris Wlodarczyk, 319th Reconnaissance Wing command chief, sits down with Mr. Christopher Powell, Resident Housing Advocate, to talk about the recent changes in Grand Forks AFB's Basic Allowance for Housing.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 12:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|827975
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-CI246-043
|Filename:
|DOD_108759835
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Basic Allowance for Housing Increase for Grand Forks AFB, by A1C Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
